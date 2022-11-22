Swiss National Bank Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Maximus worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 39.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 10.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 52.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMS stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.