Swiss National Bank Has $9.15 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Rapid7 worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 18.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $132.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

