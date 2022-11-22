Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Umpqua worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Umpqua Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.