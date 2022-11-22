Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.