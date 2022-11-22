Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of GATX worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GATX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

