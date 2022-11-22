Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Teradata worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

