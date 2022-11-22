Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Vontier worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 337.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

