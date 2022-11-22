Swiss National Bank Sells 16,100 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Allison Transmission worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 47.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

