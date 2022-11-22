Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Wendy’s worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.