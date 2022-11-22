Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.