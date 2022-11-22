Swiss National Bank Sells 22,400 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of CNX Resources worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 128.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

