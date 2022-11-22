Swiss National Bank Sells 24,500 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,965,000 after acquiring an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $46.99.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.75.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

