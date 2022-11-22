Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of F.N.B. worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 309,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.