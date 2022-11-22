Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Timken worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,609 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

