Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $292,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

