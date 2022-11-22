Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,511.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.