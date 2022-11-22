Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

