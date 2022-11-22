Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Community Bank System worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 63.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.7 %

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Shares of CBU opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

