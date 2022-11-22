Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Insperity worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

NSP stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,867. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

