Swiss National Bank Sells 7,600 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of B2Gold worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 893,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,028,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 307,887 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

