Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of The Ensign Group worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $95.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

