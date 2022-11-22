Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.