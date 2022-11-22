Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($119.39) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Down 2.0 %

SY1 stock opened at €109.45 ($111.68) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.36.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.