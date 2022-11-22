Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Symrise Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €109.45 ($111.68) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.36.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

