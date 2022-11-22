Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.03

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.28 ($0.20). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 324,019 shares.

Synairgen Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £37.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

About Synairgen

(Get Rating)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.