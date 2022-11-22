TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €9.30 ($9.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 5.2 %

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €6.71 ($6.84) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.52. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

