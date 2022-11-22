TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.14

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.14 and traded as low as C$63.04. TC Energy shares last traded at C$63.79, with a volume of 3,684,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.42.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$63.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.14.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. In other news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

