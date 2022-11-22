TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TeamViewer from €10.50 ($10.71) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. TeamViewer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.21.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.