Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given New €0.16 Price Target at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €0.15 ($0.15) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a €0.17 ($0.17) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.19.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

