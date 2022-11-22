Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target Lowered to €360.00 at Societe Generale

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €375.00 ($382.65) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($438.78) to €410.00 ($418.37) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teleperformance from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Teleperformance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.00.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $227.38.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

