Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 56 Price Target at Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from CHF 52 to CHF 56 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

TMSNY opened at $60.24 on Monday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

