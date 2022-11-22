Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,996 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tenable Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
Institutional Trading of Tenable
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
