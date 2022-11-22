Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,996 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

