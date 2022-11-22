TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TerrAscend Price Performance

TRSSF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $408.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

