Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.20. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

