TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

