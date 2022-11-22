The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

