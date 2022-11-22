The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,696 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 125,658 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

