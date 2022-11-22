The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.74.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.