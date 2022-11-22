The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.25. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 41,752 shares changing hands.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.