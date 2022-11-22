The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 775 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $751.38.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

