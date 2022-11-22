The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

