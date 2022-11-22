thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.16

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.52. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 3,201 shares traded.
thyssenkrupp Stock Down 9.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
