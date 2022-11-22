Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.70.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at 31.00 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of 27.19 and a 52 week high of 47.58.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TYCMY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.