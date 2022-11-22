Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.70.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at 31.00 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of 27.19 and a 52 week high of 47.58.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.