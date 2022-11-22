Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.