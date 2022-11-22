TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $361.07

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.07 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 323.83 ($3.83). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 732,117 shares trading hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.85.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Further Reading

