Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 36.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

