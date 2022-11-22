Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

About Trex

NYSE:TREX opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

