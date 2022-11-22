TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 187,609 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
