TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 187,609 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 770.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

