TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.62. TSS shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,209 shares.

TSS Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.79.

TSS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.