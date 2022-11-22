TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt lowered TT Electronics to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

TT Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.00.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

