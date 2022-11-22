TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt lowered TT Electronics to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
TT Electronics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.00.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.